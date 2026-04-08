9-year-old Maryland boy with autism visits all 50 states to spread awareness across the country

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — April is Autism Acceptance Month, and one Cecil County family is celebrating by marking a major milestone.

WATCH: 9-year-old Maryland boy with autism visits all 50 states to spread awareness 9-year-old Maryland boy with autism visits all 50 states to spread awareness

As of Easter 2026, Tiffany and Caleb Brown have visited all 50 states, spreading autism awareness along the way.

From Maryland to Montana to Minnesota, the adventurous mother-son duo has been sharing their journey on social media along the way.

They've been traveling since Caleb was a baby and realized this was an attainable goal and went for it. They're also aiming to hit 50 countries this year.

"I'm here to encourage others because autism doesn't stop the show; he goes and travels and lives his best life with autism," Dr. Tiffany Brown said.

Caleb was diagnosed with autism in 2019 at 3 years old.

Taylor Epps Caleb's hidden disabilities lanyard

"I was devastated to hear the news. I remember the doctor telling me, I couldn't believe it," Tiffany Brown said.

Tiffany had always been a big traveler, and that didn't stop when Caleb was born or diagnosed. She kept traveling with him, learning how to pivot and adapt to his needs.

"He can be overstimulated; I have to take that into account, and that happens whenever. It happens, so you just have to be prepared," Tiffany Brown said.

They've written a book and started Autism Spectrum Adventures on social media to inspire other parents to travel.

"I want parents to understand that they can do it; take your time and plan the trip," Tiffany Brown said. "We love to cruise; we've been on about 16 cruises. That's an easy way."

Caleb also wears a sunflower lanyard when traveling to let people know he's living with autism. He's also a fan of upgrading to first class.

"The comfortable one, it was so nice. I was so happy for that! It was really good for me," Caleb Brown said.

The family travels to see the world and show others what is possible for a child like Caleb.

"You can travel with an autistic person; autistic people have feelings. They are so special, very special people, and I wouldn't change anything about my child," Tiffany Brown said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

