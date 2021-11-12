Maryland mother and autistic son co-write children's book to inspire families travel

BALTIMORE — A Maryland mother and her autistic son have co-written their first book to inspire families to travel. Dr. Tiffany Brown and Caleb, 5, believe learning has no boundaries and can be done all over the world, no matter what obstacles you face. They have already visited 32 states, 28 countries and six continents and hope their story will encourage others to do the same.

The Browns have released the first volume of their book series. Dr. Brown Presents: It's Time To Pack focuses on a young kid "doctor" who is packing for an upcoming trip. It is repetitive and composed in a format that is extremely helpful for children, especially those with autism. Additional books are in the works to detail the main character's travels across the world.

Dr. Brown Presents: It's Time To Pack is available for purchase on Amazon. Dr. Brown and Caleb Brown's adventures can be followed on Instagram at "drbrownadventures."

