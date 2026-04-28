Two shot while trying to disarm 'irate' off-duty firefighter during Sykesville bar brawl

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A brawl ended in gunfire at one Sykesville bar on Friday.

Maryland State Police were called to Amante Pizza & Pasta on Liberty Road for a shooting.

At the scene troopers found 60-year-old Brooks Sandoval and David Hopwood, 50, wounded in critical condition.

Both men were allegedly shot by Matthew Tyler Hanks following an argument turned fight that occurred in the downstairs lounge area.

Hanks is an active member of the Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS, serving as a Fire Apparatus Driver Operator since January of 2025.

Witnesses told investigators that Hanks appeared to be "heavily intoxicated," even threatening to shoot someone prior to the incident unfolding.

They described Hanks as "yelling," being "offensive," "mean," and "acting odd."

Detectives reviewed restaurant surveillance footage showing Hanks confronting Sandoval and Hopwood.

Charging documents detail one victim motioning towards the bar's patio door.

All three men soon exit the establishment, with Hanks pushing one of them through the door.

One victim then asks Hanks "you really want to fight?"

Things quickly turned physical as one victim instructs the other to disarm Hanks, indicating they were aware that he had a gun.

One of the men is seen on video trying to restrain Hanks, telling him "you're not going to shoot anyone."

Each later falls to the ground at which time Hanks allegedly shoots Sandoval and Hopwood.

Hanks remained on scene until troopers arrived, yet provided no medical aid to the victims.

Instead, he reportedly hid the gun inside the glove compartment of his golf cart parked outside.

During questioning Hanks admitted to shooting Sandoval and Hopwood, but claimed self defense.

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Hanks now faces two counts of felony first-degree assault, and one count of wearing a handgun under the influence.

He's currently being held without bail, and is next due in court on May 21.

As for Amante, they've since reopened calling the incident "an isolated situation," while wishing all those affected "a full recovery."