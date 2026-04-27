Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside of Carroll County restaurant Friday night

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred outside a Carroll County restaurant Friday evening.

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Matthew Tyler Hanks of Sykesville.

At 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the unit block of Liberty Road in Eldersburg for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, authorities found two victims — 60-year-old Brooks Sandoval and 50-year-old David Hopwood — suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local trauma center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Hanks was also found outside the restaurant and was arrested at the scene without incident, according to police.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victims and the suspect. Police believe all three men knew each other prior to the shooting.

Authorities recovered what they believe was the handgun used in the shooting and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Hanks was processed at the Westminster Barrack and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and other related charges.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.