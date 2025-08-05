Pickleball craze grows in Carroll County with opening of new PickleRage facility

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Pickleball continues to take the competitive sporting world by storm.

Here in Maryland, several new pickleball facilities have opened over the last couple years, from Cockeysville to Frederick.

Add Eldersburg to the growing list.

A new indoor 31,000-square-foot facility, with 10 courts, is opening late this year on Londontown Boulevard.

It's called PickleRage.

Although they're considered a sports club, you don't have to be a member to play.

They offer open court/drop-in hours, along with leagues and reserved play.

A booking system to reserve court times will be available online.

If you're new and wanting to learn the sport, PickleRage welcomes beginners too.

Need equipment? They've got a pro shop. Forget your paddle? Just ask the staff for a spare!

PickleRage has one other Maryland location in Glen Burnie that opened last year.

What's cool about this newest spot is all the other fun things to do right next door, including Stratosphere Social, which is an all-in-one Arcade, Sports Bar & Restaurant, plus Top Gun, a place where you can step into the batting cage and get your best baseball swing on.

All of this is situated off route 32 near route 26 (Liberty Road).

So far, there is only one other pickleball court in Carroll County, and that's in Finksburg.

