Dill Dinkers opens seventh MD location in White Marsh, bringing indoor pickleball to growing community

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A new home for pickleball enthusiasts has opened its doors in White Marsh, offering players a premium indoor experience year-round.

Dill Dinkers celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at their seventh location in Maryland, continuing the expansion of this increasingly popular sport that brings together people of all ages and backgrounds.

Co-owners Danny Colacicco and Eric Simmons first opened the indoor pickleball facility in December, with a vision of creating a community hub.

"I think that's been the most enjoyable part is just seeing people come together from different walks of life who might not have met each other otherwise and seeing them form tight relationships and build community amongst themselves to be able to foster that and create a home for that is a very, very rewarding part of the job," said Simmons.

The facility features ten pro-cushioned courts and year-round climate control, already attracting a growing number of regular players.

With this successful launch, the owners are optimistic this White Marsh location is just the beginning of even bigger plans for their pickleball business.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.