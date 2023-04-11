Watch Now
Dill Dinkers Pickleball coming to Finksburg in May

Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 11:13:16-04

FINKSBURG, Md. — Dill Dinkers is coming to Finksburg in May.

It's Carroll County's first indoor facility solely dedicated to pickleball, and will be located at the old Carroll Tennis Center on Dede Road.

Last fall Dill Dinkers opened their first pickleball facility in Columbia.

"Since we've opened in Columbia, we've had hundreds of players visit our facility from across the United States looking for an opportunity to play indoor pickleball," said Will Richards. "As ambassadors for the sport, we are committed to providing a fun, friendly, welcoming environment for new and current pickleball players in the Mid-Atlantic."

Once open, the Finksburg location will offer reserved play, clinics, leagues, and lessons for new and experienced players.

The facility is expected to have 12 pickleball courts with a pro shop, and locker rooms.

Over the past couple years, pickleball has become one of the nation's fastest growing sports in popularity.

