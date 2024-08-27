PickleRage coming to Glen Burnie later this year

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Pickleball continues to take the competitive sporting world by storm.

Here in Maryland, multiple new pickleball facilities have opened over the last couple years.

Later this year another one is coming to Cromwell Park Drive Glen Burnie.

It's called PickleRage.

The new indoor 25,550-square-foot facility is expected to have10 courts, offering open play/drop-in hours, leagues and reserved play.

Although PickleRage considers itself a club, you don't have to be a member to play.

However, there is an online booking system to reserve a court time.

If you're new and want to learn the sport, no problem, beginners are welcome.

Need equipment, PickleRage has a pro shop. Forget your paddle? They have that covered too, offering spares.

Click here for more information.