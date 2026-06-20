Youth Peace and Justice Foundation to honor Towson student killed in shooting

TOWSON, Md. — The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation announced that Towson University student Nasir Majied, who was shot and killed, will be memorialized with a tree planting.

The tree planting is a memorial program dedicated to remembering youth and students whose lives have been lost to gun violence.

This memorial follows the organization's announcement of a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the location and arrest of Reginald T. Gray Jr.

The foundation, also known as The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, was formed after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022.

Every loss of a young life to gun violence is a tragedy. Behind every headline is a family whose world has been forever changed, friends who must cope with grief, and a community left asking why.



Nasir Majied was a student with goals, aspirations, and a future ahead of him. His death represents not only a personal loss to those who knew and loved him, but also a loss to the wider community that benefited from his presence and potential.



When we created the Trees for Peace Initiative, our vision was simple: no young person lost to violence should be reduced to a statistic. Every young life deserves to be remembered with dignity and respect.



By recognizing Nasir through this initiative, we hope to create a lasting tribute that reflects the value of his life and the impact he had on others. A tree is a living reminder that while violence may take a life, it cannot erase a person's legacy, nor the love held for them by family, friends, and community.



As we continue encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact law enforcement, we also ask communities across the country to remember Nasir and the many other young people whose lives have been cut short by gun violence. Their stories matter. Their lives matter. Their memories deserve to endure.

Daniel Chapin, Founder and National Director of the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation

Majied was shot and killed along York Road earlier this month. Police say he was driving when the suspect, recently identified as Gray, fired at him multiple times, striking him.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

While no official motive's been revealed, investigators previously said they couldn't rule out a case of road rage. It's also unclear if the two men were known to each other prior to the shooting.

Gray was last seen driving a silver 2007 Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a Virginia tag — SXM-4392.