Young Baltimore Orioles fans celebrate the upcoming Opening Day with the Oriole Bird at the library

Young fans packed the Cockeysville Library today to see a special guest as Orioles fever sweeps through Baltimore just over a week before Opening Day.

The oriole bird joined the kids for a special countdown event, participating in story time with song and dance and taking plenty of photos.

"Everybody is very excited for the season to start, and we're really proud as Baltimore County Public Library to be able to host one of the very select events," [Name] said.

There are more events as the countdown to Opening Day continues. Tomorrow, fans can meet the Oriole Bird and Mister Splash at Weis Markets in Ijamsville.

On Saturday, fans can take pictures with racing hot dog mascots, the Camden Franks, at Weis Markets in Bel Air.

On Sunday, the Orioles take on the Washington Nationals for an exhibition game at Camden Yards. Game time is 1:35.

The Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins next Thursday, March 26, at Camden Yards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

