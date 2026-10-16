Woodlawn parents concerned after gun found, student hospitalized two days apart

WOODLAWN, Md. — A student was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at Woodlawn High School Wednesday following a verbal altercation between two students. The next day, four students fought and one was sent to the hospital, capping a difficult week that has left parents worried.

Megan West is a parent of a freshman and a junior at the school. She said she first learned something was wrong when her youngest daughter sent a text message.

"My youngest daughter texted me, she said, 'Mom, you know, the police are at the school.'" West, who works 45 minutes away from the school, recalled to WMAR-2 News.

A letter sent home revealed that staff had to separate two students during a verbal altercation, and that one of those students was found with a loaded gun and arrested.

West's daughters texted her the following day that there was another incident. The school said four students fought, with one student sent to the hospital.

The school called it an "isolated incident" and said no weapons were involved.

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"Our focus is on preserving and protecting the learning environment, and the vast majority of our students follow outlined expectations and contribute positively to the school environment. We will continue to hold all students to the highest standards," the school system told WMAR-2 News in a written statement.

"Through all of that, you know, now I'm upset. I'm, I'm past upset, because now I'm fearful. They feel fearful, they don't want to go to school." West said.

West said the parents she's spoken with feel largely the same, and that the community needs to come together to address what is happening with students.

"And as a school, as a parent, we're a community and we need the community to really come together to figure out what's going on with these kids because, you know, for them to be afraid to go to school. That makes, it makes no sense for them." West added.

"Clearly," West concluded, "this is a symptom of a bigger problem."

Baltimore County Public Schools students had the day off Friday for a teachers' convention.

As of Friday, the school system did not have an update on the hospitalized student's condition.