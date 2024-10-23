NTSB: Excessive speed, dangerous lane change were main factors in I-695 crash that killed six workers

BALTIMORE — The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded the March 2023 crash killing six construction workers on I-695, was caused by excessive speed and an unsafe lane change.

The NTSB released its final report on the mass casualty incident on Wednesday.

WMAR-2 News Compilation. Courtesy Stauffer Funeral Homes, Iglesia Con Poder de Lo Alto, and the family of Sybil DiMaggio. Carlos and Jose Escobar, Sybil DiMaggio, Rolando Ruiz, Mahlon Simmons III and Mahlon Simmons II died in the March 2023 work zone crash on I-695.

The agency said the work zone met state and federal standards, with no previous safety issues raised.

"Although the opening in the concrete barriers allowed the Acura to enter the work zone after losing control, the Acura's excessive speed was the key factor that determined how far the vehicle traveled into the work zone as it overturned, resulting in the worker fatalities," the report says.

The NTSB also noted how the State Highway Administration modified work zone safety since the crash, including closing adjacent lanes and blocking work zone openings with protection vehicles.

One lesson learned, according to the report, is that automated speed enforcement can help reduce crashes.

The NTSB cited Maryland's new law expanding work zone speed cameras, increasing fines for violators.

Two drivers responsible for the crash were charged.

Melachi Brown is serving out the rest of his 18-month sentence on home detention, while Lisa Lea is awaiting trial.

The family of one worker, Sybil DiMaggio, is filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Maryland and contractor Concrete General, for negligence, specifically related to the no vehicle being in place to block Lea's Acura from entering the work site.

That lawsuit is ongoing.

The attorney representing the DiMaggio estate, Michael Belsky noted the last line of the report when we asked for a response to the report.

"In addition, changes to work zone procedures implemented by the Maryland State Highway Administration, including temporary lane closures, protection vehicles, and variable speed limits when workers are present are likely to increase the safety of highway workers," the report states.