Wade Kach steps down after 11+ years on Baltimore County Council

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach has stepped down.

The Republican held his District 3 seat for more than 11 years.

Kach cited health reasons for his departure.

Before being elected in 2014, Kach served in Maryland's House of Delegates for nearly four decades. He also spent 20 plus years as a middle school math teacher.

His last day in office was May 7.

Below is the resignation letter Kach wrote his constituents.

Fellow council members issued statements thanking Kach and wishing him a full recovery.

"I had the opportunity to serve with Wade in Annapolis, where he earned respect on both sides of the aisle because people knew where he stood and how deeply he cared about the residents he represented," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. "His dedication to public service has left a lasting impact on Baltimore County. I thank him for his many years of service and wish my friend and colleague all the best.”

"From his time as a teacher in our schools, to his work in the House of Delegates and later on the County Council, Wade Kach deserves respect and appreciation for his decades of public service to Baltimore County," said Councilman Julian Jones. "I want to wish Councilman Kach strength and a full recovery as he steps away to focus on his health."

The vacancy left by Kach leaves the Baltimore County Council with just two Republicans as it prepares to expand by two seats this election cycle.