PERRY HALL, Md. — As the utility relief act works its way through the General Assembly in Annapolis, Perry Hall residents question whether it’s enough to put a dent in their bills.

WATCH: Utility Relief Act passes State House of Representatives Utility Relief Act passes State House of Representatives

Would saving $12 and 50 cents a month on your utility bills be enough for you?

That's what a bill heading to the Maryland Senate aims to do for Marylanders.

Perry Hall resident Nick Wagner said it's a start.

“It’s something, but more would be nice," Wagner said.

While Debbie Wilhelm told WMAR-2 News that she'll take what she can get.

“Every little bit helps, and I’ll gladly take it," Wilhelm said. “Everybody would feel it’s never enough, but any help we can get, I’ll be grateful for, that’s for sure.”

On Tuesday, the Utility Relief Act passed the State House of Representatives and is now on its way to the Senate.

The proposal would save Marylanders at least $150 a year per family or $12.50 a month on their utility bills by pulling money from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund.

“Everything is just going up; it’s hard to make ends meet anymore. The kids are suffering; they can’t manage, and some of them have now had to go on Medicaid.”

The bills are shooting up even more following a very cold winter season in the area.

According to BGE, the average residential gas heating customer used 8% more gas this February compared to last February. The average residential electric heating customer used 10% more electricity this February compared to last year.

“Crazy jumps because of the cold weather, but most of it’s been really high, so it’d be nice if they were a little lower," Wagner said, “Between like 400 and 500.”

If the act passes the Senate, it heads to Governor Wes Moore's desk to be signed into law.