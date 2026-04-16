TOWSON, Md. — The Apple Store is the latest in the series of stores leaving the Towson Town Center, citing "declining conditions."

Officials question reason why Apple Store is leaving Towson Town Center Officials question reason why Apple Store is leaving Towson Town Center

But the Towson Chamber of Commerce says it has reason to question that statement.

The Towson Town Center is a staple in the city.

“This is a nice mall, a quality mall," one shopper told WMAR-2 News.

But is the mall on a downward spiral?

“I keep hearing from people that the mall is going to shut down soon, even from some of the workers.”

One of the most popular stores, the Apple Store, announced it's leaving, citing "departure of several retailers and declining conditions."

Executive Director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, Nancy Hafford, said that can't be the reason.

"That store does so well. It's crowded all the time, and I know they do a great business there," Hafford said.

The Towson Apple Store was first in the country to unionize in 2024.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers released a statement saying in part that this "raises serious concerns that this closure is a cynical attempt to bust the union."

"I’m not sure if being a union store had anything to do with why they’re closing, but I know that it couldn’t be sales, and from the police reports that I’ve heard, they haven’t had issues over there," Hafford told WMAR-2 News.

The news came as a shock to customers.

“That’s crazy they’ve been here for a while. There’s gonna be a lot of money lost for Towson.”

Hafford said preventing stores from leaving starts with customers.

“I’m asking them if they please just start looking at their local businesses first before you go online to buy something.”

Despite stores leaving, she told us that the mall is still doing very well.

“I work very closely with the mall management and mall security, and I know for a fact that their sales were up this holiday season since pre-Covid.”

She said that new developments are coming to Towson, including Lib's Grill opening in May and new apartments being built.

Apple says Towson employees will be able to apply for open positions at the company.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Brookfield Properties, the company that owns the mall, for comment but hasn't heard back yet.