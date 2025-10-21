BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners fined two Towson bars for serving alcohol to minors.

Kent House must pay $250, while World of Wine has to pay $750.

Charles Village Pub is also accused of the same violation, but the bar's hearing was pushed back to November 3.

A few Towson bars are under fire after being accused of serving alcohol to minors Two Towson bars fined for serving alcohol to minors

Nancy Hafford, Executive Director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, told WMAR-2 News that the situation shows how the community stepped up to the plate to keep people safe.

"The police have stepped up patrols and they're walking the area and they're going into all bars and checking everybody. So we've had a couple incidents but I love the fact that we've had no major incidents in Towson," Hafford said.

The fines come less than a month after the Greene Turtle in Towson was fined $1,000 for serving alcohol to minors.

The liquor board also banned the bar from selling any alcohol on Thursdays in October following Thirsty Thursdays chaos.

RELATED: Greene Turtle closed Thursday, claims area bars want it gone

The bar said it will close by the end of the year, blaming the "rapidly deteriorating business conditions" in Towson.

It's a claim Hafford called disappointing.

"We've - and I know I've gone and talked to them several times to say how can we help you build your business."

She said deteriorating is the last word she'd use to describe business in the area.

"We've got 92 places within a one-mile radius to eat or drink, I'm talking bubble teas and any kind of ethnic restaurant you can think of."

With many of the bars patrons being college students, she has a message for them to ease their minds.

"We want them to know that we're doing everything in our power to make it a safe place for them to be and we want them to stay here and not just while they're going to school but we want them to stay here afterward and realize we want them to make a home here."

WMAR-2 News reached out to Kent House, World of Wine, and Charles Village Pub for comment but haven't heard back yet.