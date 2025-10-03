Greene Turtle closed Thursday, claims area bars want it gone

TOWSON, Md. — Usually on a Thursday night, Greene Turtle in Towson would have a line wrapped around the building.

But with the county liquor board drying up the tap, the doors were closed for the night.

"Usually by now, there's already people outside, there's no one here," said Towson University Student, Kylee Johnson.

It was the first Thursday without Thirsty Thursday's at The Green Turtle in Towson.

This after the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners told the bar it couldn't serve alcohol for every Thursday in October because of Thirsty Thursday's unruly crowds.

Morgan University Student Nehum Bennet told WMAR-2 News what it's like when he goes to the bar.

"Last year was a little bit more chill. But this year, it got a little bit more, I don't want to say violent but, more people started coming from different areas. So, I think that's what messed it up," Bennet said.

But he didn't expect the bar to completely close on Thursday night.

"That's crazy, they're going to lose a lot of money. I think that's what's holding them for real, like, the business you said they're going to close. I guess everybody is going to give that business to the Backyard I guess I don't know."

Greene Turtle put up signs announcing its Thursday closure with one saying "Unfortunately, we're not allowed to be successful here."

Another lists recent business closures in Towson and restaurants for sale, calling one "the other bar with a rooftop."

The flyer then listing businesses the bar claims want The Turtle gone, Barley's Backyard and The Reservoir.

Backyard says it has no statement in response.

We were unable to reach The Reservoir for comment but they were spicing it up on social media for local college students.

The bar posted a picture of a flyer that says "Towson Taking Back Thursdays"

The caption said "Towson's Thirsty Thursday" tradition has been handed back to the student body and we want to welcome Towson, Goucher, Morgan, Loyola, Stevenson, and so many more back uptown to celebrate.

Kylee Johnson said she's not surprised Greene Turtle chose to close for the night, citing what she's seen on the nights she's been at the bar.

"I've known people who are younger who were attending Greene Turtle underage," Johnson said, "I know people wanna have fun, I understand that, but it gets to a point."

The Greene Turtle says it plans to close by the end of the year because of "rapidly deteriorating business conditions in the Towson market."