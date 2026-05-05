Two arrested for carjacking 'cousin' in Towson Town Center parking lot last month

TOWSON, Md. — Police have made a pair of arrests linked to an alleged carjacking last month on the parking lot at Towson Town Center.

Charging documents say the victim was walking out of the mall when two men held him at gun point before taking off in his car.

In an effort to get his car back the victim tried jumping on the roof but fell off as the duo sped away.

The victim later told investigators he knew the suspects, calling them his "cousins," believing they targeted him over money.

Inside the stolen 2013 Mercedes Benz was an Apple Air Tag that helped police find it in Baltimore City.

The victim identified one suspect as 18-year-old Gregory Bishop. Court records show he was once issued a citation for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with a tag that belonged to another car.

Suspect number two is a 16-year-old boy whose name prosecutors aren't publicly releasing, despite facing adult charges.

Both are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center on armed carjacking and robbery charges.