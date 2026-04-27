Armed carjacking near Towson Town Center under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating an armed carjacking near Towson Town Center Saturday evening.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road.

Police say they met with the victim who reported two people known to him pointed a weapon at him while he was outside walking to his car, and then took car, fleeing the scene in it.

Detectives have identified the suspects and are working to obtain warrants for their arrest.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact 410-887-4636.