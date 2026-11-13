As holidays approach and food needs grow, 100 turkeys donated in Catonsville: 'Makes me feel good'

CATONSVILLE, Md. — With Thanksgiving approaching and local food needs growing, 100 turkeys were given away Friday morning on Frederick Road in Catonsville.

The giveaway was a team effort; State Fare restaurant donated the turkeys, Salem Lutheran Church provided Walmart gift cards, and volunteers from Catonsville Emergency Assistance helped distribute everything to families in need.

"This is our fourth year that State Fare and the owner, Evan Brown and all his staff, have actually donated turkeys for our turkey distribution to the neighbors that we serve," said Caitlin Kirby, executive director of Catonsville Emergency Assistance.

CEA's normal pantry on Bloomsbury Avenue is currently under construction, so drivers pulled into a back lot a quarter mile away, where turkeys were pulled directly from the restaurant's outdoor walk-in cooler.

"One of the things with food insecurity: you think about a breakfast, lunch and dinner for a Tuesday night. But you never think about how expensive it can be to have a turkey dinner, to want to be gathered with family, and we're able to support the families to be able to do that with the support of local businesses," Kirby said.

CEA serves nearly 600 people out of its facility each year who are experiencing food insecurity in Catonsville. Once people sign up, they are eligible for a week's worth of food each month.

According to CEA, about a third of people in Catonsville cannot afford basic needs; Kirby said as grocery prices rise, the need for help in the area has grown.

Charles Jones, manager at State Fare, said the giveaway means a lot to him and to the people they serve.

"It makes me feel good... People appreciate it, too. And when they know that you care, they care to come out and show love to you for what you did for them," Jones said.

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