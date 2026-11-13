Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Baltimore Police seek help identifying woman whose skeletal remains were found in 2023

Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were discovered more than three years ago.
Baltimore Police seek help identifying woman whose skeletal remains were found in 2023
Posted
Add WMAR as a Google Preferred Source

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were discovered more than three years ago.

The remains were found on August 18, 2023, around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of East 27th Street.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the remains belong to a white woman believed to have been between 19 and 39 years old. Investigators estimate she stood between 4 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

The woman was wearing several pieces of jewelry, including red and white, clear and yellow beaded bracelets, along with two white metal rings.

Investigators have released a forensic facial reconstruction in hopes that someone will recognize her.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR