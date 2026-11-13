Baltimore Police seek help identifying woman whose skeletal remains were found in 2023

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were discovered more than three years ago.

The remains were found on August 18, 2023, around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of East 27th Street.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the remains belong to a white woman believed to have been between 19 and 39 years old. Investigators estimate she stood between 4 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

The woman was wearing several pieces of jewelry, including red and white, clear and yellow beaded bracelets, along with two white metal rings.

Investigators have released a forensic facial reconstruction in hopes that someone will recognize her.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

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