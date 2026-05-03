Tributes pour in across Baltimore County for 18-year-old killed in Cockeysville crash

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — We're learning more about an 18-year-old killed in a Friday car crash in Cockeysville.

Tributes are pouring in across Baltimore County for Ryan Duvall.

Duvall died after the car he was a passenger in veered off the road and struck a tree around Poplar Hill and Merrymans Mill.

Quest Martial Arts, out of Phoenix, said Ryan was "loved and admired by everyone."

On Facebook the school noted that Ryan was a First-Degree Black Belt.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help out with funeral expenses.

As of publishing time, more than $34,600 has been raised towards their $40,000 goal.

Three other teens in the car with Ryan at the time were also hospitalized. At least one has life-threatening injuries.

Police have not determined what caused the crash.