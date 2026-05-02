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1 dead, 3 injured following Baltimore County crash

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
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BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead and three others were injured following a crash in Baltimore County Friday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Poplar Hill Road and Merrymans Mill Road in Cockeysville for a reported single-vehicle crash.

RELATED: Multiple injuries reported following wreck near Loch Raven Reservoir

Preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling south on Polar Hill Road when it struck a tree.

Police say the juvenile driver and one juvenile passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

A second juvenile passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also hospitalized. A fourth passenger, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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