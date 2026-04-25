Towson University renames baseball field to honor Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson

TOWSON, Md. — He may be gone, but Mr. Oriole lives on.

On Friday, Towson University officially renamed its field Brooks Robinson Field at John Schuerholz Park.

The change comes after the Constance and Brooks Charitable Foundation donated $1 million to Towson athletics.

Brooks Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles.

The two-time World Series champion was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1983, cementing his legacy as an all-time great Major League Baseball player.

It was the same year his son, Brooks David Robinson, graduated from Towson.

He told WMAR-2 News that the addition means there are now many iconic names representing Towson athletics.

"Think about what we have five minutes up the street. You have Johnny Unitas Stadium. Johnny Unitas, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, an NFL Hall of Famer, and also a great friend of my father's. So what we have here at Towson is very special and unique, and I have to believe it's the only university that has three Hall of Famers attached to its sports programs," David said.

The donation is one of the largest single donations made in the university's history.

With the funds, the team was able to add permanent seating, a press box, concessions, and restrooms to the stadium.