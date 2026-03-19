Towson University hosts 'Pickle with a Purpose' event to support Disability Awareness Month programs

Towson University is building awareness for Disability Awareness Month this March with the help of a pickleball fundraiser.

WATCH: Towson University hosts pickleball fundraiser for student programs Towson University hosts pickleball fundraiser for student programs

The university partnered with Pickleball House to host "Pickle with a Purpose."

The event promotes the Delta Alpha Pi Honor Society, which recognizes high-achieving college students with disabilities.

Money raised from the event goes toward disability awareness programming at the university.

"By having this type of programming and this type of event, we can raise the funds to do more disability awareness programming on campus so that way students on campus can be aware of the barriers that these students face on a day-to-day basis," [First Name] Donaldson said.

Donaldson said the event is one of many campus programs they do to raise disability awareness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.