TOWSON, Md. — A Towson teen is the only Baltimore area resident to be accepted to the prestigious Grammy Camp.

Towson students gets accepted into prestigious Grammy Camp Towson students gets accepted into prestigious Grammy Camp

Have you ever wondered what makes music sound so good?

A big part of the magic lies in behind-the-scenes music production.

For 16-year-old Maisie Rehkemper, her love for music started early.

“I started playing ukulele when I was 6 years old, and since then I just kind of evolved. I started playing guitar and then drums and then bass, which I stuck with," Rehkemper said.

Then recording original songs with her band Saltbox opened her eyes to a different part of the music industry.

“But when I actually was being recorded, I just saw everything. I saw how tracks are before they’re mixed, before they’re processed, and how different it is.”

Her time at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology has helped her hone her skills to take the next step, applying for the world-renowned Grammy Camp.

The camp is a national music industry program for high school students interested in having a career in music.

“So I had to record two songs and mix 2 songs.”

Maisie is the only Baltimore area student accepted into the prestigious seven-day program.

“I almost fell out of my chair; I was so excited. And I just couldn’t believe it because it’s so competitive to get into. I think the rate is less than 10% of people get in.”

She wants to use this opportunity to expand the visibility of women in the production space.

“If I go to camp, I’m either the only girl or there’s one other girl," she said, "I just wanna spread the word, let everyone do it.”

She can't wait for sessions in professional studios.

“It’s not only teaching me things, but it’s getting my name out there, and working with all these people, I’m just so excited to show everyone what I can do.”

She'll head to Grammy Camp in New York in August.

