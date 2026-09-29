Sentences handed down in murder of 18-year-old killed during attempted robbery in Glen Burnie

Two people will spend decades behind bars for the 2025 murder of an 18-year-old during an attempted robbery in Glen Burnie.

18-year-old Mekhi Duncan of Baltimore was sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended. Duncan pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder in July.

18-year-old Mactouko Junior Ryan of Elkridge also pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and was sentenced to life with all but 25 years suspended.

A third person was charged as a juvenile in the case.

Jonny Guiliani was found shot to death in the 800 block of Aquahart Road, outside the Crazy Crab restaurant, in Glen Burnie before 5 a.m. on May 4, 2025.

Anne Arundel County Police say Guiliani was walking along the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail when multiple masked suspects got out of a white car and tried to rob him at gunpoint. Guiliani grabbed one suspect's handgun and struggled over the weapon before he was shot.

A second victim managed to escape as the suspects fired at him.

The white Acura used in the attempted robbery was stolen and later found burned in Baltimore City. Investigators say surveillance video, cell phone records and DNA evidence helped link Duncan and Ryan to the crime.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Guiliani’s friends after his death. They remembered him as someone who cared deeply about his friends and family and said they had played football with him at Old Mill High School.

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