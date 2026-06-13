TOWSON, Md. — Making sure they’re comfortable, healthy, and happy is the daily work of caregivers at Blakehurst Senior living in Towson.

Administrative Assistant Oise Bradley told WMAR-2 News that they approach each day loving what they do.

“The people, the friendships that I’ve made over the years, it’s like a family so that’s why I love being there," Bradley said.

Caregivers at Blakehurst Senior living in Towson receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships Towson senior citizens award caregivers with $228k in scholarships

Residents made sure they say thank you in a significant way, awarding 60 of them with $228,000 in scholarships.

Joyce Brown, President of the Blakehurst Residents Scholarship Fund, said that they've given more than $2 million to over 900 employees since they started the fund 21 years ago.

“I think the people appreciate so much what all the workers and employees do for us to make our lives wonderful here. There’s a desire to give back to them and to make their futures better with more education in whatever field they’re in," Brown said.

This comes at a time where the state is experiencing a shortage of caregivers partly fueled by the $126 million cuts to the Developmental Disabilities Administration and by low wages for caregivers.

According to Longevity Ready Maryland, the average care workers earns less than $20 an hour.

With that being said, the scholarship money more than helps caregivers, like Bradley advance their careers.

“Now I’m where I’m going to school because I’m going to teach African American studies," Bradley said.

The funds allow Nursing Services Coordinator Marie Odoms to also be able to continue her studies.

“I’m currently in the Health Information Technology program so it allows me to continue that program without financial strain," Odoms said.

She told WMAR-2 News what the contribution meant to her.

“It allows us to feel appreciated for what we do day to day, it also reminds us that there are people that will pour into you.”

Recipients have until June 30th of next year to use the grant money.