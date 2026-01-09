Towson restaurant credits community with helping it stay open

TOWSON, Md. — Often on the news, we have to tell you about a business that's closing for one reason or another. For one Towson restaurant, it's just the opposite - and ownership is thanking the community for helping them stay open.

"'Pivot' has been my key word, since, Covid" said Erica Russo, owner of The Point in Towson.

On York Road, traffic is a constant, but foot traffic was becoming an issue, along with rising costs and broader economics. In late 2024, Russo announced she had to close the restaurant and turn it into an event space.

"When we announced that we just, our regulars came back. I mean we had a very good end of December [2024] and beginning of January [2025]," Russo said.

For Russo, who grew up down the street in Towson, seeing those folks come back changed the calculus. Their new philosophy: a bar-restaurant in one space, monthly pop-up events in another; like transforming the place into an 'Elf Bar' in December.

"We're very, very proud of The Point and Erica the owner over there," said Nancy Hafford, who leads the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

Between three shops leaving the Towson Town Center in the new year, and the Towson Square, nearly empty, recent headlines haven't been kind to Towson. The Point's success provides a good example for a town which still has 92 restaurants in a one-mile radius.

"That's a huge amount of restaurants in a small area, so whenever you do have that many, some will make it and some won't. And we have found the ones that are more independent, that can be more flexible, and they can change things up," Hafford said.

"This isn't just about us. This is about the Towson community coming together and really coming back out, and seeing that Towson is a great area," Russo added.

The Point will pivot and stay creative, including a 'Golden Girls' pop-up this month - so Russo and company can say, 'Thank you for being a friend.'