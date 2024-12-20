Watch Now
Towson's Smoke at The Point restaurant to become event/pop-up space

The Point in downtown Towson
TOWSON, Md. — The Point restaurant in Towson - which just recently rebranded to become "Smoke at The Point" - announced it will close, after seven years.

The owners noted:

While we’re proud of the work we’ve done, it became clear that the market no longer supports the same dining habits and experiences it once did. Over the years, we’ve witnessed significant changes in the area, including shifts in clientele and customer habits. The effects of COVID, like fewer office workers and diminished happy hour crowds, have reshaped Towson’s dining scene in ways we couldn’t ignore.

The Point will serve its last meal on January 12, according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant is on York Road, just south of the Towson Circle.

The space will instead be used for catering, event rentals, and public events like pop-ups.

The owners added they'll be "opening a new event space in Baltimore, so this pivot and our catering company, Blind Tiger Mobile Bar, aligns perfectly with our long-term vision and goals."

The Point also has a location on Thames Street in Fells Point.

