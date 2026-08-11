TOWSON, Md. — Towson resident, Lexus Johnson, claimed her apartment complex gave too late of a notice that they would be left without water on Tuesday.

Johnson lives at The Hills at Kenilworth.

Johnson told WMAR-2 News that she noticed something was wrong Tuesday morning when she tried to make coffee; she and her entire complex had no water.

Residents at The Hills at Kenilworth are left without water Towson resident frustrated after left without water for a day

She said a notice from apartment management didn't go out until after she went to the leasing office, leaving her disappointed.

“I was startled because if you already knew this, it’s already 9:30, they’ve been here, and you’re sitting in a huddle and you couldn’t have sent out a notice to the community letting them know they wouldn’t have water for the entire day," she questioned.

Baltimore County DPW told us that Baltimore City was repairing a broken water valve that leads into the complex.

“I want to know if there’s a resource we can get water from. I have two kids, I can’t wash my dishes, I can’t brush my teeth, I can’t even get a glass of water.”

Property management told WMAR-2 News that they did nothing wrong, letting residents know they would be without water as soon as the crews told them.

However, Johnson said that it's not the first time she's had issues with the complex.

“We’ve had big potholes that were there for two or three years; they just filled them because someone messed up their car.”

In response, staff said that they follow protocol in working to fix problems as soon as they know of them.

They said they were told the water shutoff would only last for a day.

We reached out to Baltimore City DPW to confirm, but haven't heard back yet.