TOWSON, Md. — Months of stress, high emotions, and feeling unsafe seemingly came to an end for two Towson women in court on Tuesday.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Sell stood before a judge, accused of peeping into Chloe White and Devin Kaestner's apartment at the Donnybrook Apartments.

"We just don't want to be scared anymore," Kaestner said.

Donnybrook Apartment Peeping Case Resolved, Victims Express Mixed Emotions Towson Peeping Tom case meets resolution

The roommates decided to shelve the case as long as Sell stays away from White. She said the resolution leaves her feeling relieved but still disappointed.

"It's good enough for me because even if he had been found guilty, I feel like it would have just been a slap on the wrist—maybe a fine, maybe some probation, picking up litter, whatever it may have been," White said.

Sell and his attorney had no comment.

Tuesday's resolution came after another man accused of peeping into their apartment, Johnnie Wade, was found not guilty on a technicality because no one was in the room he was looking into.

"As much as the judge sympathized with us, it was still not a happy day. We were sobbing," she told WMAR-2 News. "I don't have any more emotional capacity to give to this case."

Kaestner told us she's looking for one thing to come out of this case.

"All I want for these men is to not do this anymore, to not make young women feel in danger. If that means they're all off free, but they've learned their lesson, then that's fine with me. I just don't want it to continue."

Fifty-five-year-old Andrade Robinson was also charged with peeping into apartments at the Donnybrook Apartments. His court date is scheduled for August 24.