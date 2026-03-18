TOWSON, Md. — At the day-long learning event STEM Unbound, students got chance to get out of the classroom and learn about STEM from local industry leaders.

The event is in its second year, it's a collaboration between UMB Cure, Waters Advanced Diagnostics and The Ingenuity Project, hosted at Towson University.

"I want to be a doctor," said Cynthia Portillo, a 7th Grader at James McHenry Middle School. "Because science is important, so yeah, I was learning new stuff about it, in a new environment, that was fun."

300+ Baltimore County and City students attend STEM Unbound 'The next generation': 300+ Baltimore County and City students attend STEM Unbound

Students got to build and control robots, touch horseshoe crabs and interact with interactive science stations led by local STEM professionals.

"We were in a panel this morning, the kids asked so many good questions, they even asked what their salary is, so they can start to understand, 'what could I make if I went into these fields?'" said Lisette Morris, Executive Director of The Ingenuity Project.

Some of the teachers were students themselves. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute's Poly STEM Outreach Club came out to extract DNA with students.

Taylor Epps Poly STEM Outreach team members Briuk Nijatu, Andrew Gao, Junior Mondragon Soto, and Maelle Girard Tsuru (left to right) showing off strawberry DNA

"Everybody here at this event today and students of Baltimore city, they are the next generation of STEM leaders, we will lead STEM, we will build AI and we will do everything together," said Andrew Gao, with the Poly STEM Outreach Club.

The plan is to continue to grow the event to include more students from all around Maryland.