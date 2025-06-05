Some in Catonsville petition against cannabis incubator, others don't mind it

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Some Catonsville residents are petitioning against a planned cannabis incubator at the vacant state-owned armory on Mellor Avenue, while others in the community welcome the potential development.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration describes the facility as "first in the nation" designed to help small cannabis vendors. The state cannabis agency says the Catonsville Armory site could be used to safely store products before delivery, and support up to 110 micro-businesses.

Former Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk, who left office in 2022 and still does business in Catonsville, says residents weren't properly informed about the project.

"It's not about cannabis, or whether people like cannabis or don't like cannabis. This is all about public transparency and public communication," Quirk said in an interview with WMAR.

"Whether it’s an incubator or whether it’s something else, the public should have a chance to weigh in on that," he added.

Quirk recently shared a Change.org petition opposing the plans, which has gathered a few hundred signatures in just days. Concerns cited include the facility's proximity to local schools and homes.

READ MORE: Armory on Mellor Ave in Catonsville eyed for cannabis incubator project

Not all neighbors oppose the project. Margaret Kellogg, who has worked with a cannabis client and seen the industry's benefits firsthand, supports the development.

"I think it's great idea, it's definitely giving opportunities to a different part of the community, so why wouldn't we want to support that?" Kellogg told WMAR.

"I think it's a wonderful thing to have, I don't think it's going to be a negative impact on the community. It's nice to see that something's taken over the building, it's not going to be vacant," Kellogg added.

A Maryland Economic Development Corporation document estimated construction would begin this July, but it remains unclear when work might actually start at the Mellor Avenue site, which WMAR is told is still under the purview of the Maryland Military Department.

The cost is expected to be $7 million to renovate, according to the document.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration did not comment for this story, instead directing WMAR to the Governor's office, which did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.