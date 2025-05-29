Armory on Mellor Ave in Catonsville eyed for cannabis incubator project

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A vacant, state-owned armory building in Catonsville is being targeted to become a cannabis incubator, with the goal of bolstering small vendors in the state's growing industry.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration aims to transform the armory on Mellor Avenue into what they're calling a "first-in-the-nation" facility.

Many on Frederick Road pass the sign on the Mellor Ave traffic light pointing to the former National Guard armory, which the Maryland Cannabis Administration selected "for attributes that make it particularly suited for cannabis operations, including a commercial kitchen hook-up and storage vaults," according to the organization's statement to WMAR-2 News.

The program would be "exclusively for social equity licenses and micro-businesses" and could support up to 110 micro-businesses, it said. The facility could be used to safely store products before they're delivered.

"I think I've had concerns since the beginning," said Councilman Pat Young, who represents the area on the Baltimore County Council.

Young noted that neighbors have called in with concerns about the plans; many residents wish the building, which is out of the county's hands, would be used for something else.

"What we've been able to do though is press for transparency, which led to a community meeting and conversation which I don't think went very well for [the state]," Young said.

Young shared his hopes for better communication from the state on the project's plans and encouraged residents to keep reaching out to him and to the state.

A $5 million grant exists for the project in next year's state budget, the testimony read, though the MCA did not confirm the timeframe and total cost in time for this story.

MCA's full statement to WMAR-2 News reads as follows:

"The Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA) is working with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) to acquire and construct at least one incubator facility. This project will be the first-in-the-nation State-run cannabis incubator program exclusively for social equity licenses and micro-businesses. An incubator license would authorize a license holder to operate a facility within which a micro licensee may operate in accordance with 36-406 of the Alcohol Beverages and Cannabis Article. The Catonsville Armory location was chosen for attributes that make it particularly suited for cannabis operations, including a commercial kitchen hook-up and storage vaults."

"I'd like to see it put to some use, rather than no use," said Andrew Davis, a Catonsville resident.

Davis walks and drives past the vacant armory every week, having lived nearby for about half a decade.

"I think I'd prefer some kind of community spot for some kind of gathering or organization or restaurants or any kind of events like that, but it's better than an empty lot," Davis said.

According to a document from the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, the total cost of the renovations will be $7 million, and is slated to begin this July and finish next July.

"The Catonsville Armory was not identified in the 2023 site report but was selected because it is already a State-owned facility, is centrally located in the State, and has a reinforced vault," the document reads.

Maryland Cannabis Administration regulations state "the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, in consultation with the Administration, shall acquire and construct or refurbish at least one facility to operate an incubator space." [§36–406]

Adult-use cannabis became legal in Maryland in July 2023.

