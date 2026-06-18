Social media posts calling for large youth gatherings prompt Towson Town Center to impose Thursday curfew

TOWSON, Md. — Towson Town Center is imposing a youth curfew starting at 4pm on Thursday, June 18.

This comes in response to recent social media posts calling for large disruptive gatherings at the mall.

The mall already has a curfew in place every Friday and Saturday for visitors 17-years of age and under.

When in effect, younger people attending the mall must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older.

Security officers are on site during curfew hours to verify ID. One adult can supervise up to four youth.

"PGR is intended to help provide a safe, peaceful experience at our shopping center for all guests," mall management said in a statement. "PGR was not something we’ve entered lightly, and it is our hope to not need to implement this on a regular or full-time basis."

For more information on mall rules, click here.