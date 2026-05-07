Second teen dies after Cockeysville crash

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A second teen has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cockeysville that occurred last Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Andrew Holden Sober succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Sober is described as a bright and spirited young man, whose "heart touched anyone fortunate enough to know him."

He played for both the soccer and track teams at Dulaney High School, and was an active member of the Northern Baltimore United Soccer Club.

Eighteen-year-old Ryan Duvall also died in the crash.

According to investigators, the car was traveling south on Poplar Hill Road when it struck a tree.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the crash, but according to organizers of fundraising campaigns for the victims, all four teens occupying the car were on their way home from eating and playing golf.

According to a letter sent to families from Calvert Hall College High School principal Dr. Andrew Moore, two students who were in the car on the night of the crash are "making positive progress," with Dr. Moore adding there is hope that both students will be moved out of the ICU.

Those students were identified as Liam O’Donoghue, 16, and Orion Kicklighter.

Dr. Moore said that even with the positive updates, the school is holding the other two families close in their hearts.

"During these unimaginably difficult days, we continue to offer them our deepest prayers, compassion, and support," Dr. Moore said.

O'Donoghue, a student-athlete at Calvert Hall, lost his left arm and is in need of a prosthetic replacement.

He also suffered two fractured femurs, which will require him to learn how to walk again.

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The crash remains under investigation.