DUNDALK, Md. — If you're a homeowner, you know how expensive repairs can be, especially if you're footing the bill the bill yourself.

That's the challenge one Dundalk mother was facing after her roof started leaking.

A construction company stepped in to let her know, she wasn't alone.

Restoration company installs free new roof for Dundalk single mother Restoration company installs free new roof for Dundalk single mother

It was less than a year after Alexis Carter bought her Dundalk home that she noticed her roof was leaking.

When insurance didn't cover nearly enough for the cost of repairs, the single mother was left between a rock and a hard place.

That's when Anton Washington, CEO of Minority Construction and Restoration, stepped in.

“I was able to work it out so the company could help her get a new roof for free," Washington said.

His crews got the work done Thursday afternoon and understandably Alexis was shocked by the generosity.

“She kind of was like, what really? I said, look all you have to do is pick a color.”

He told WMAR-2 News that helping out was a no-brainer, as his company is very community focused, but a big part of his why was because Alexis's story hit close to home.

“When I was younger, I was raised by a single parent mom so it really pulled my heartstrings and there was no one there to help us or just a leg up or something. We struggled. And I said, this is an opportunity where we can help someone like Alexis.”

He had advice for any homeowners out there who might be feeling drops of water fall on their head from their ceilings.

“The best thing to do is to call a local contractor first before you call the insurance company because they’re probably used to doing insurance roofing and helping people through insurance.”

He plans on doing this for someone in need once every year through starting a new foundation called MCR Cares.