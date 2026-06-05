Ready to read and rawr? Baltimore County Library's summer reading challenge returns with dinosaurs and prizes

BALTMORE COUNTY — Dig up a world of adventure. Baltimore County Public Library is launching its annual Summer Reading Challenge, inviting families to "Unearth a Story".

The challenge runs at all 18 open branches across the county.

Adventure awaits at Baltimore County Library's summer reading challenge Adventure awaits at Baltimore County Library's summer reading challenge

Once registered, participants can track their reading. After logging 10 hours, children can claim a dinosaur-themed completion prize, a voucher for a free ticket to a Towson University football game, and an entry to win a family membership to either the National Aquarium or the Maryland Science Center.

Emily Williamson, communications supervisor for the Baltimore County Public Library, said it's all about keeping children engaged in the summer months.

"It has this Jurassic Park vibe, which is having this huge resurgence. Everybody loves dinosaurs, so we're really excited about this year's theme," Williamson said.

The challenge is designed to combat the "summer slide", the loss of learning that can occur between the end of one school year and the beginning of the next.

"We want to be able to fill that gap. When you read you're continuing to learn, but we're doing it in a fun manner," Williamson said.

Reading formats including audiobooks, manga, and anime all count toward the 10-hour goal.

"Whatever it is that meets their needs, we just want them to read and have fun," Williamson said.

Progress can be tracked through the Beanstack app or on a paper game board available at any branch. Completed game boards can be turned in at a branch or shown through the app to claim prizes.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE KICKOFF:

Saturday, June 6 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Arbutus Branch

855 Sulphur Spring Rd

Arbutus, MD 21227

Families can register on site, pick up a free book, and enjoy performances, crafts, and face painting.

Programming continues throughout the summer at branches countywide, with dinosaur-themed events including Dino Magic With Mike Rose, Under the Sea With Guava Jelly & Friends, and the Bubble, Comedy and Music Show, among others. Events are available for all ages, from infants to adults.