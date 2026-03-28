Randallstown community crusader reflects on 47 years of advocacy along the Liberty Road corridor

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — For 47 years, Shirley Supik has been a crusader for the Randallstown community.

Since she and her husband moved to the area decades ago, Supik has been an advocate for the Liberty Road Corridor, working to recruit new businesses and keep existing ones.

"The stronger the community gets, the nicer place it is to live. When people care, and that's the idea. You try to make people care," Supik said.

At 78, Shirley Supik continues her decades-long work to improve the Liberty Road Corridor and urges the next generation to step up Shirley Supik reflects on 47 years of advocating for Randallstown

Her efforts range from battling to bring grocery stores to the area to securing grant money to spruce up facades along Liberty Road. Supik has served as the president of the Liberty Road Community Council and the Greater Randallstown Community Development Corporation, working through numerous organizations to help the corner of Northwest Baltimore County.

"Baltimore County knows that they can call on me and I'll help them," Supik said.

Supik has also dedicated time to supporting local education.

"I've done a lot of work in the schools. I've, uh, supported almost every school on Liberty Road and in this area. Um, they know that they can call on me anytime and I'll go," Supik said.

At 78, Supik says she still has more work to do. She wants to see the Safe House renovated and turned into a museum. She also wants the next generation to be prepared to step up and get involved.

"Older people and young people don't talk to each other because they know there are differences there so they avoid that gap. Talk to your grandmother. Learn something. And so you have to look at things that way. You have to look at the idea that this is part of your community too. Now you have to step forward and get interested in the things that you're going to inherit," Supik said.

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