Public viewing announced for Patapsco High School senior who suddenly died Monday

DUNDALK, Md. — The Baltimore County Public School system is grieving the sudden loss of one of its senior students.

Gordon Thorpe, 19, collapsed in front of Stricker Middle School on May 4.

He attended Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts and was set to graduate in just a few weeks.

The school made students and parents aware of the tragedy in a letter issued on May 5.

"This unexpected news has been very upsetting to many of our students and staff," Principal Scott Rodriguez-Hobbs wrote. "Our school community is deeply saddened by Gordon’s death."

Details of Thorpe's passing were not immediately revealed. He's survived by his parents John and Robin Thorpe, and brother, John Jr.

A public viewing has been scheduled for May 11, from 2 to 7pm at Connelly Funeral Home in Dundalk.

"Gordon was known for his kind spirit, charisma, and compassion. He had a thirst for learning and seeking knowledge in everything he did," his obituary reads. "He was always ready to lend a helping hand around the house and was an enthusiastic skateboarder."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help his family.