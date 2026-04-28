Prosecutors concede Baltimore teacher not criminally responsible for Wilkens Precinct shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County prosecutors have conceded that a Baltimore school teacher accused in the Wilkens Precinct shooting should be found not criminally responsible, a spokesperson with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office told WMAR-2 News.

While not officially confirmed in court, medical professionals have determined that Andrew Britt should not be held criminally accountable for his actions on March 13, 2025.

Britt, 28, is accused of opening fire at the precinct and wounding a Baltimore County police officer.

Previous reporting on the shooting at the Wilkens Precinct in Catonsville New details in ambush on Baltimore County Police officer

According to charging documents, Britt entered the precinct in Catonsville and spoke with the desk officer through a glass window before going outside to the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows Britt approaching an officer who was pumping gas into his police cruiser.

After initially walking away, Britt returned moments later, pulled a gun, and opened fire on the officer.

The officer then took cover and fired back at Britt, who continued walking toward two other officers in the lot who drew their weapons.

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Both Britt and an unidentified officer were injured in the shooting. The officer was later released from Shock Trauma following treatment.

WMAR-2 News later confirmed that Britt was hired as a teacher at Liberty Elementary School in December 2022, despite having been convicted of illegally carrying a loaded handgun inside a car just over a year earlier.

Following the shooting, Britt was placed on leave.

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According to the spokesperson with the State's Attorney's Office, a trial date will be set in the future for Britt, where it will be put on the record that he will be found not criminally responsible.

For now, he remains in custody.