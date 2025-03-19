Baltimore City School system stands by decision to hire school teacher with prior gun conviction

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools are defending hiring a teacher accused of shooting a Baltimore County Police officer.

Andrew Robert Britt, 27, is employed as a teacher at Liberty Elementary School in Baltimore City,

The school system hired Britt in December 2022, despite previously being convicted of illegally carrying a loaded handgun inside a car, just over a year earlier.

Britt's currently on leave after prosecutors say he opened fire on a group of officers in the parking lot of the Baltimore County Police Wilkens Precinct last Thursday.

A statement from the City School system suggests they were aware of Britt's gun conviction, but it didn't disqualify him from being hired.

"After reviewing Mr. Britt’s background check, we determined that it did not warrant disqualification from employment," the school statement says. "We believe in assessing individuals based on their qualifications, experience, and ability to contribute positively to our team."

The school system adds they stand by their decision to hire Britt, while at the same time vowing to provide a "safe and productive work environment."

"City Schools remains dedicated to fostering a workplace that upholds integrity, fairness, and second chances where appropriate. While we stand by our decision and will continue to prioritize both safety and opportunity in our hiring practices, we also acknowledge the seriousness of the charges against Mr. Britt and are collaborating with law enforcement."

News of the tragedy comes less than a month after a state audit revealed a failure by Baltimore City Public Schools to pre-screen new hires during fiscal years 2022 and 2023, which is the general time frame of when Britt was brought on.

Britt graduated high school at Dunbar before attending Salisbury University on a scholarship, and playing football there.

