Baltimore School teacher accused of shooting police officer had previous gun conviction

BALTIMORE — We're learning more on the background of a gunman accused of shooting an officer at a Baltimore County Police precinct last week.

Andrew Robert Britt, 27, is employed as a teacher at Liberty Elementary School in Baltimore City, the school system confirmed Tuesday.

He was hired in December 2022, more than one year after he was convicted of carrying a loaded handgun inside a car along the Eastern Shore.

Court records show Britt was sentenced to three years in prison, for which all but 30 days was suspended.

Whether Britt's prior gun conviction was flagged by City Schools prior to his hiring is unclear.

When asked, a school spokesperson couldn't immediately provide any information about Britt's hiring process.

He's presently on leave after officially being charged with attempted first degree murder.

Charging documents allege Britt entered the Baltimore County Police Wilkens Precinct on March 13.

Surveillance footage shows Britt speaking with the desk officer through a glass window before going outside to the parking lot.

There, he's seen approaching and speaking with officer Smith who was pumping gas into his police cruiser.

After briefly walking away Britt returns a short time later to pull a gun and open fire on Smith.

In response Smith finds cover and shoots back. Britt, meanwhile continues walking towards Smith and two other officers in the lot who draw their guns.

In the midst of the shootout, Britt and one unnamed officer were wounded.

The injured officer was released from Shock Trauma on Sunday. Britt was last listed as stable.

This incident comes less than a month after a state audit revealed a failure by Baltimore City Public Schools to pre-screen new hires during fiscal years 2022 and 2023, which is the time frame when Britt was brought on.

A Dunbar High School graduate, Britt later attended Salisbury University on a scholarship, and played football for the Seagulls.