ESSEX, Md. — On Thursday, Baltimore County Police identified skeletal remains found near Interstate 695 in Essex as those of a missing New Jersey woman.

Investigators said the remains belong to 46-year-old Kimberly Gordon. On Friday, Baltimore County Police told WMAR-2 News there are no 'immediately obvious signs of foul play.'

READ MORE: Skeletal remains found near I-695 identified as missing New Jersey woman Kimberly Gordon

Police: 'No immediately obvious signs of foul play’ in missing NJ woman’s death Police: 'No immediately obvious signs of foul play’ in missing NJ woman’s death

Gordon was first reported missing by the Lopatcong Township Police Department in New Jersey. She was last seen June 21 around 2 p.m. behind the Sky Zone on Pulaski Highway in Baltimore County.

At the time of her disappearance, Gordon was driving a white 2024 Hyundai Elantra with an 'oversize load' sign and her name and phone number on the side windows. That vehicle has since been recovered, police said.

Baltimore County Police Department

Police believe Gordon was involved in a car crash that day and may have sustained a head injury.

The search took investigators to multiple locations throughout Baltimore County.

On July 17, 26 days after Gordon was last seen, police found skeletal remains in a creek bed near the interchange of Route 702 and the Baltimore Beltway in a tributary of Back River, which flows nearly 9 miles into the Chesapeake Bay in Essex.

The cause and manner of Gordon's death are still pending from the medical examiner.

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