COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Residents at The Apartment at Saddle Brooke have a problem, a pretty noticeable one.

Many Hondas were broken into and thieves stole the airbags.

"Yeah around 15 cars," neighbor, Ganesh Munisamy said, "No one wants to wake up and see their car broken into so yeah it's very upsetting."

Car break-ins leaving Cockeysville residents feeling deflated Honda's targeted in air bag thefts at Cockeysville apartment complex

Experts say the market for airbags is high, especially from Hondas.

They're easy for thieves to make a profit off of from selling them at chop shops and unlicensed repair facilities.

Neighbor Dreana Beane's car window was smashed but she thinks police spooked the thieves before they could get to the airbag.

She told WMAR-2 News that unfortunately, it's not new for the complex.

“This isn’t the first time, it’s the second round in this neighborhood in the last two months so, complete frustration," she said, “We’ve talked to maintenance, no the leasing office about installing security cameras for us and then coming out today with this happening it’s just - it’s one of those things where it’s like enough is enough.”

The leasing office management told us that they have no comment.

The owners of the property, Westminster Management, have not yet responded to request for comment.

Beane said that management told her to create a petition for security cameras.

While she intends to do just that, it'll be her last hail mary before trying to move.

“We need some help like something needs to happen because this is not the first time and I’m pretty sure it’s not the last.”

Baltimore County Police say they're investigating the break ins and thefts.

If you have any information, give authorities a call at 410-887-4636.