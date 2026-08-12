Police arrest two juveniles in connection with Essex homicide; one arrested after barricade situation

ESSEX, Md. — Two juvenile suspects are in police custody in connection with the deadly shooting on Bladen Road in Essex.

On Monday, Baltimore County police arrived at the unit block of Bladen Road after receiving a call about an assault.

There, they would find 17-year-old Roman Wright inside a vehicle after suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

One of the suspects was apprehended on Monday night.

On Tuesday night, a second suspect was arrested following a barricade situation in the 100 block of Akin Circle.

Police are still investigating a double homicide that occurred on the same day.

Two victims, 19-year-old Donielle Mack and 19-year-old Izick Aminartey, were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car in the unit block of Banyan Wood Court.

Police have not confirmed that the two shootings are connected.

Additional information regarding the Bladen Road homicide investigation will be provided as it becomes available, police say.