Information sought in reference to second deadly shooting incident in Essex

EESEX, Md. — Baltimore County police are seeking information regarding a second deadly shooting reported in Essex on Monday.

Officers responded to the unit block of Bladen Court for reports of an assault in progress and found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, a male, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

This is the third victim of gun violence reported in Essex on Monday.

Earlier, police responded to the unit block of Banyan Wood Court for reports of a car crash.

At the scene, two victims, a man and a woman, were found shot dead inside a vehicle.

Related: Two people found shot dead inside vehicle after crash in Essex

Neighbors told WMAR-2 News that they had never seen anything like what occurred.

"I've been here for a year and a half. I've never heard of anything like this kind of violence happening around here. From what we hear, it's a good area. It's always nice and quiet," Bryan Hernandez said.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the shootings are connected.

So far this year, Baltimore County has recorded 16 homicides, down three from around the same time last year.

"The homicide clearance rate in Baltimore County is 84%. Prior to this morning's shootings, the homicide clearance rate stood at 100% in Baltimore County," police said.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 410-887-4636.