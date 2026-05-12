Planet Fitness to take over space where Rite Aid once stood at Liberty Court Shopping Center in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Planet Fitness is continuing to expand in Baltimore County, with Randallstown now up next on the list of locations for the fitness center.

Ohana Growth Partners announced that it has leased the space where Rite Aid once stood at the Liberty Court Shopping Center in Randallstown.

Officials say it will feature "best-in-class" strength equipment, cardio equipment, multiple flat-screen televisions, a Black Card Spa for PF Black Card members, free fitness training for all members, and more.

Ohana Growth Partners

This is the first location announcement for Planet Fitness in 2026.

Last year, Ohana Growth Partners opened a Planet Fitness in Timonium, which followed the opening of locations in Catonsville, Golden Ring, Towson, Perry Hall, and Reisterstown.

RELATED: Planet Fitness eyeing November opening date for Timonium location

"We are delighted to further invest in Baltimore County, where we are based, and bring the joy of fitness to the Randallstown community, which has been underserved for so long," said OGP President Justin Drummond.

Officials say construction for the Randallstown location is set to begin in June, with the opening of the fitness center projected for the end of the year.