Planet Fitness eyeing November opening date for Timonium location

TIMONIUM, Md. — A new place to work out for Timonium residents is on the way.

Planet Fitness announced Monday that construction of 'Planet Fitness Timonium' is currently underway.

Officials say the fitness center is set open at 2301 York Road, with an anticipated opening in November.

The new facility will feature "best-in-class" strength and cardio equipment, multiple flat screen televisions and more.

“Planet Fitness is the gym for all fitness levels, and we look forward to bringing our high-value and Judgement Free experience to the Timonium community,” said Justin Drummond, president of Ohana Growth Partners (OGP), one of the largest franchisees of Planet Fitness. “We are especially thrilled to invest in Timonium, where our franchise group is headquartered.”

